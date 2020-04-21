Health & Case Management Limited (HCML), the UK's Largest Rehabilitation Service Provider, Has Rolled Out Its 'Home Worker' Service, Supporting Employers and Employees During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and Beyond

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HCML Home Worker service has been expanded following extensive requests from businesses across the UK, for guidance on the new health risks of large scale transition to long term home working.

This significant increase in enquiries to HCML from concerned employers about the on-going mental health, MSK, isolation and coping strategies needed by their home working staff, encouraged the HCML clinical team to now offer other concerned employers the proven 'Home Worker' assessment product.

Dr Alex Smallwood, the Medical Director of HCML commented; "With many elements of business and life being challenged, the new risks of large scale transition to long term home working has meant most employers cannot be aware of the MSK and mental health issues building in their workforce, which is why we feel our new service is essential now in protecting both the employee and employer from this Occupational Health iceberg growing below the waterline."

The HCML Occupational Rehabilitation team have identified the problems from years of front line case work experience and developed a fully tailored assessment service to clinically support businesses and staff through the current pandemic.

The problems:

WFH implemented at lightning speed with primary emphasis on keeping work going rather than employee wellness.

poor ergonomics (contrast workstation assessments in the office)- laptop slouched on sofa.

isolation from co-workers.

anxiety at personal redundancy risk.

many with pre-existing MSK and undiagnosed mental health issues.

productivity challenges due to family/accommodation situation.

Health & Safety at Work Act responsibilities

employer duty of care/wellbeing support

The HCML Homeworker Support solution provides access to the following telephone/video assessment at 3 levels:

Home Worker Screening-confirms to employer that home working environment is appropriate and safe so as not to negatively impact the employee's health.

Home Worker Support Service - as Screening but clinical needs assessed, eg pre-existing MSK conditions, and adaptations required recommendations.

Home Worker Support Service Complex - as Home Worker Support Service PLUS pre-existing neurological, long term or psychological issues.

The service will also allow for support escalation for ongoing case management support where needed, including guidance to line managers.

https://hcml.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/HomeworkerOverview.pdf

For further enquiries please contact Keith Bushnell, CEO, HCML keith.bushnell@hcml.co.uk, +44(0)7976 300915

www.hcml.co.uk