The paid subscription shares in SSM Holding AB will be delisted. Last trading day for SSM BTA will be on April 24, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: SSM BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014035747 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 193149 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB