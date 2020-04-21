=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- No Keyword St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Atrium European Real Estate Limited Notice of Q1 2020 Trading Update 21 April 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce its first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2020, on Wednesday, 6 May 2020. There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CEST. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details. For further information: FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com Further inquiry note: FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 21, 2020 04:46 ET (08:46 GMT)