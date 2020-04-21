The shower is one of the best functions of the bathroom. It is not only a process of caring for the body, but also provides us a way to soothe tiredness and restore vitality. Different shower choices will directly affect our bathing experience.

Various shower functions can be easily switched. The shower system designed and manufactured by Homelody has a simple and elegant appearance. It integrates the three functions of rain shower, hand shower and waterfall faucet. According to the specific conditions of the bathroom, the main body and the shower panel can be installed separately, creating a personalized modern bathroom style through perfect diversity.

Excellent operating comfort. Want a safe and lasting shower experience at a personalized comfortable temperature? The LCD digital display equipped with the shower system can directly display the water temperature and shower time, helping you choose the best shower temperature. The design of hydropower and the concept of safety and environmental protection are perfectly integrated, allowing you to relax and enjoy the shower time.

Unique design pattern. The high-quality materials used in the shower system are resistant to high pressure, corrosion and durable. The multi-functional shelf made of stainless steel and tempered glass makes it easy to store shower essentials. A variety of spray head modes help you relax under the action of water, massage your skin, eliminate fatigue, and comprehensively improve your shower experience.

