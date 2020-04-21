Cambridge Healthcare Research Ltd Wins Prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise 2020

CHR recognised as top UK performer in International Trade

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Majesty The Queen has today (21 April 2020) named Cambridge Healthcare Research among top businesses in the country with prestigious Queen's Awards for Enterprise to celebrate Her Majesty's 94th birthday.

Founded in 2013, UK based consultancy Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) has been granted a Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade in recognition of the high quality of its services in demand across the world, and of the determination that comes with building and scaling a successful international business.

"We are truly delighted that the hard work of everybody at CHR has been acknowledged with this award. We have a brilliant team and this is testament to their passion and commitment. Their dedication to quality and strong customer focus has allowed us to compete successfully in this global market," said Edward Cartwright, one of the founding partners.

Incoming CHR CEO, Chris Stevenson, said: "The Queen's Award demonstrates the high regard for the work that CHR does for its global customers and provides deserved recognition to the CHR team for the standards they set themselves daily, their dedication, skill, and knowledge. Our overall feeling is one of pride that our work has been recognised as being of the highest quality."

Now in its 54th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the United Kingdom. CHR will celebrate at the royal ceremony when the Queen's Representative, the Lord-Lieutenant, presents the award.

Notes for Editors:

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and opportunity assessments, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in a complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intent and capabilities.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics - combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments - equips clients to make the best decisions from an optimally informed position.

CHR's team spans the globe, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America. For more information, visit: http://www.camhcr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157854/Cambridge_Healthcare_Research_Logo.jpg

Contact: Edward Cartwright, +44(0)1223-900191, media@camhcr.com