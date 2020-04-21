Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation and the Decisions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors

HELSINKI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday 21 April 2020. The Meeting approved the Financial Statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and CEO from liability for the year of 2019. Further, The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Policy for the Governing Bodies.

Payment of dividend

The Board of Directors proposal for a dividend of EUR 0.23 per share was approved. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The record date for the first dividend instalment is April 23, 2020 and the dividend will be paid on April 30, 2020. The record date for the second dividend instalment is October 23, 2020 and the dividend will be paid on October 30, 2020. The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the payment or the cancellation of the payment of the second dividend instalment.

Members of the Board of Directors and remuneration

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the Board of Directors will consist of six members and Mr. Harri Sivula, Ms. Reija Laaksonen, Mr. David Nuutinen, Mr. Jokke Paananen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Antti Mäkelä and Tuomo Vähäpassi were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr. Harri Sivula as the Chairman of the Board and Mr. David Nuutinen as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved an annual compensation of EUR 60,000 be paid for the Chairman of the Board and EUR 30,000 for the Board Members, and an additional compensation of EUR 5,000 per year to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and EUR 2,500 for each member of the Audit Committee. Travel expenses will be reimbursed in accordance with the Company's travel policy.

Auditor

Authorized Public Accountant PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was re-elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration of the auditor will be paid according to the invoice as accepted by Company. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has informed that Authorized Public Accountant Mr. Janne Rajalahti will act as the principal auditor.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors in accordance with the proposal of the Board to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 4,000,000 shares in one or more tranches corresponding to approximately 10 % of all the shares in the company. The Board of Directors decides on the terms and conditions of the issuance of shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as the transfer of treasury shares. The issuance of shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right (directed issue). The authorization cancels previous unused authorizations regarding share issues including the previously given authorization that has been given for the Company's share-based incentive schemes and would have ended on 26 April 2021. The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors in accordance with the proposal of the Board to resolve on the repurchase of a maximum of 2,000,000 company's own shares using the unrestricted equity of the company representing about 5 % of all the shares in the company. The authorization includes the right to accept company's own shares as a pledge. The shares shall be acquired through public trading, for which reason the shares are acquired otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders and the consideration paid for the shares shall be the market price of the Company's share in public trading at Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the time of the acquisition. Shares may also be acquired outside public trading for a price which at most corresponds to the market price in public trading at the time of the acquisition. The authorization includes the Board's right to resolve on a directed repurchase or the acceptance of shares as a pledge, if there is a compelling financial reason for the company to do so as provided for in Chapter 15, section 6 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The shares shall be acquired to be used for execution of the Company's share-based incentive schemes or for other purposes determined by the Board of Directors.

The decision to repurchase or redeem company's own shares or to accept them as pledge shall not be made so that the shares of the company in the possession of or held as pledges by the company and its subsidiaries would exceed 10% of all shares. The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2021. The Board of Directors shall decide on any other matters related to the repurchase of the company's own shares and/or accepting them as a pledge.

Establishment of a Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to establish a Shareholders' Nomination Board and to approve the Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders' Nomination Board.

Decisions of the Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors

In its constitutive meeting convening after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr. David Nuutinen (chairman), Ms. Reija Laaksonen and Mr. Antti Mäkelä as the members of the Audit Committee. The Board assessed the independence of the directors in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. It was concluded that Mr. Harri Sivula, Ms. Reija Laaksonen, Mr. Antti Mäkelä, Mr. David Nuutinen and Mr. Tuomo Vähäpassi are independent from the company and its significant shareholders, Mr. Jokke Paananen is independent from the company.

In Hämeenlinna, April 21, 2020

Kamux Corporation

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 73 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

