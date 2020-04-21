VIRGO, the New SUSTAINABILITY, REPUTATION & AUTHENTICITY Platform Dedicated to Fashion & Luxury

MILAN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Temera, PwC, Luxochain and Var Group, four world-class leaders, have contributed to create the first integrated, safe and transparent solution for value chains tracking, certifying the authenticity of luxury goods, from raw materials purchase to goods manufacturing and sale, up to the ownership transfer on the secondary market.

Virgo will allow manufacturers to self-certify every single lot, using several best-in-class technologies, from RFID UHF and NFC to blockchain certification, the latest promising innovation in the luxury goods' certification market.

Virgo is an open and modular solution, with multiple technologies, from IoT to blockchain, maintaining an agnostic and integration-oriented philosophy. The platform allows brands and customers to track the whole life cycle of the product, which can be integrated with existing ERPs; it aims at reaching maximum flexibility and at being easy to use for every player involved, focusing on the user-experience for brands.

Virgo reshapes luxury and fashion's storytelling, also turning the supply chain operators into real protagonists, opening up new dialogue perspectives with consumers, allowing them to know the garments' origin, as well as collecting information on the raw material used, the product's ethical sustainability and its environmental and social impact. Virgo becomes a key tool to enhance brand's commitment and a benefit for the entire supply chain. You can download the App for iOS and Android.

Arcangelo D'Onofrio, CEO Temera, said: "Current certification systems are complex and expensive, while the supplier monitoring system is inadequate to meet the ever-increasing need for transparency in the supply chain. Thanks to Virgo, we are able to increase consumers' confidence in the brand, making all vale elements clear, while respecting the principles of transparency, ethical and environmental sustainability, animal welfare and raw materials and processes' quality."

Francesca Moriani, CEO Var Group, declared: "Transparency and sustainability are key values allowing brands to increase their reputation and trust. Every moment, every place, every manufacturing process becomes a value element. Tracing a product along the supply chain creates a history, a set of transactions that anyone can read as a proof of authenticity and guarantee."

Davide Baldi, CEO Luxochain, added: "We are very proud of this strategic initiative. Virgo's goal is to protect brands' reputation, creating Digital Certificates of Authenticity and ownership, for each product, providing new value chain-related analytics and insights, improving both loyalty and rewards process between brands and end-users. With our system any buyer can use their smartphone to verify the authenticity of each product, in-store and online, or in the growing secondary market."

Stefano Spiniello, Associate Partner PwC, stated: "This is a unique opportunity to integrate different skills and competencies and to participate in the promotion and implementation of a strategic platform supporting companies in both tracking and validating supply chain's processes. Virgo's use will result in sustainability and brand reputation enhancement, to the benefit of the organizations."

Virgo, change the world of tomorrow, today.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156216/Virgo_Logo.jpg

Press Contact:

Davide Baldi

www.virgo.tech

info@virgo.tech

Tel +41919233344