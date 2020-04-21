Kernel Allocated Over $5 Mln to Combat Coronavirus in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernel, the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, a key supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to the world markets, is rendering assistance to Ukrainian medical workers in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. The company has allocated $5.5 million to combat coronavirus, of which $2 million was allotted to the state national fund to support the needs of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and $3.5 million was used for emergency purchases of medical equipment in the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions.

"Being a socially responsible company, Kernel just can't remain silent when the country needs support. We are directly involved in large-scale anti-coronavirus campaigns to be sure that hospitals are ready to provide prompt and professional medical help for residents of the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. Also, emergency response centers were created to coordinate the situation. Together with the Poltava and Kirovohrad Regional State Administrations, we have developed a comprehensive program to support medical institutions. This agreement, as well as regional distribution of responsibilities, was reached at a meeting held by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi with leading Ukrainian business companies," Ievgen Osypov, Kernel's CEO, said. "We've already allocated $5.5 million to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Ukraine. As long as our country is at risk, our hospitals lack necessary medical supplies and our doctors need personal protective equipment, we will provide both financial and coordination support."

As of today, over 200 units of medical devices are purchased. Among them are high quality artificial lung ventilation apparatuses, polymerase chain reaction-based diagnostic apparatuses, oxygen concentrators, patient monitors, defibrillators, electrocardiographs, X-ray apparatuses and other essential life-saving equipment.

"Our task is to collect accurate information from hospitals on their precise needs, make prompt purchases, organize proper coordination and delivery, which is a really challenging task in the environment of global shortfalls of medical equipment and protective outerwear. We are not only working to find each and every required unit, but also to withstand stiff competition with other numerous purchasers on the world market. We also need to ensure prompt delivery under current cargo transportation restrictions. Furthermore, safety control of both the counterparty and the equipment itself is crucial," Natalia Kulchytska, Head of Kernel's HR Department, pointed out.

Kernel has allocated $1.6 million to purchase personal protective equipment and other vital supplies for medical workers: professional protective outerwear, gloves, surgical masks, protective shields and glasses, different kinds of respirators, etc.

Additionally, about $0.5 million is allocated for the purchase of medicines. According to the requests received from hospitals, we've purchased antibiotics, anti-spastic medicines, painkillers and bronchial spasmolytics, antivirals, blood substitutes, antifungals, antimicrobials and other medications.

The strategic program against coronavirus realized by Kernel is not limited to only supporting the needs of hospitals in the Poltava and Kirovohrad regions. The company provides financing and puts forth efforts to support medical workers in all regions of its operations.

