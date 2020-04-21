ATWEC Technologies, Inc.: ATWEC Technologies Launches New Marketing Initiative

Unveils Patented Kiddie Voice System and New Product Line at AASA Conference

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety, today launched a new global Marketing Initiative for 2020, promoting its breakthrough child safety technology systems, vital protection required in an uncertain world.

The Company has poured resources into a robust new marketing campaign, designed to draw interest and increase awareness for ATWT, its products, its stock, and its message.

The campaign will be driven by the Company and independent consultants, working to reach new customers via social media and online presence, with new corporate websites due to be unveiled next month. The Company gave live interviews from the ATWT exhibit booth at the National Conference on Education in February, while demonstrating its latest vehicle safety products and services.

San Diego hosted "The Personalization of Education" conference, with superintendents and administrators from across the globe attending on February 12-14. The event was sponsored by The School Superintendents Association (AASA), and is the most comprehensive professional learning and networking event for educators, with over 3,000 superintendents in attendance during the week.

Alex Wiley, ATWT's founder and CTO, was in high spirits at the conference, reflecting the bold new direction ATWT has taken since December. "The energy for the push to protect our kids is unbelievable. People are looking to move Education into the future, focusing on the best ways to improve programs, curriculum, and awareness. What's best for students? Funding and legislation are the most effective ways to get these done, and ATWEC is taking the lead through breakthrough technologies."

The Company showcased its patented Kiddie Voice™ child reminder alarm system (KV-4), designed to protect children getting on and off vans and buses, while also rolling out a unique line of cloud-based products and services. These new systems will enable parents and administrators to track, view & monitor students and drivers, in real time. The security will give parents and schools "peace of mind", thereby changing the transportation landscape.

The Company also attended the American Federation of Teachers Conference, held in Jackson, Mississippi during the first week in March. The Company has seen immediate results, receiving several calls and e-mails since the conferences, with meetings scheduled for May as allowed. Darnell Stitts, the Company's COO, added "The Company has clearly made great strides since the end of 2019. With the contacts from San Diego, we have been able to ramp up interest and build consensus, so our sales push begins right now, and schools can be ready for an exciting new school year."

Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to these corporate organizational changes on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's website home page, www.atwec.com. Information regarding the AASA and the Personalization of Education conference can go to the website at www.aasa.org.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators "peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

About The School Superintendents Association:

AASA is the premier association for school system leaders, and serves as the national voice for public leaders and serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".

You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information.

All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trade marks , service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

CONTACT:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

Darnell Stitts, Secretary & Director

info@atwec.com

901-289-2621

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585993/ATWEC-Technologies-Launches-New-Marketing-Initiative