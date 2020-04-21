

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Tuesday said its Board of Directors will waive 20% of their base salaries or fees for an initial period of three months effective May 1.



The money will be used to supplement the 500,000 pounds support fund for the company's charity partners announced on April 2. The fund will be allocated to charitable causes by Sustainability Committee, which is responsible for charitable donations.



The company said a number of its existing charity partners have received immediate financial relief.



In London, Land Securities shares were trading at 612.80 pence, down 3.16 percent.



