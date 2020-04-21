Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW9E ISIN: GB00BYW0PQ60 Ticker-Symbol: LSU2 
Tradegate
20.04.20
10:56 Uhr
7,214 Euro
-0,215
-2,89 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0817,19312:52
7,1117,18412:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LAND SECURITIES
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC7,214-2,89 %