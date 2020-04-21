Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 117.4576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8698475 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 59438 EQS News ID: 1026199 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2020 05:47 ET (09:47 GMT)