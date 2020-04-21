Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAM LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.0413 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80235 CODE: MVAM LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAM LN Sequence No.: 59450 EQS News ID: 1026223 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 21, 2020 05:48 ET (09:48 GMT)