Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2020 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 153.1056 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3709001 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 59469 EQS News ID: 1026263 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2020 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT)