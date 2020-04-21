Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2020 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.0984 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 183000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 59471 EQS News ID: 1026267 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 21, 2020 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)