Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2020 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.0068 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7329885 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 59478 EQS News ID: 1026281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 21, 2020 05:51 ET (09:51 GMT)