Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1303.6404 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44954891 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 59509 EQS News ID: 1026345 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2020 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)