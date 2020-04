The Italian market saw a year-on-year increase in new installations as several unsubsidized solar parks came online. Most of last year's new capacity arrived in November and December. The regions with largest volumes were big-solar magnets Apulia and Sardinia.Italy deployed around 737 GW of solar generation capacity last year, registering its best annual return for six years. Provisional numbers released by Italian renewables association Anie Rinnovabili and data from grid operator Terna indicate most of last year's capacity was installed in November and December, with 126.6 MW and 179.5 MW ...

