

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $137.2M, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $177.9M, or $3.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.2 million or $2.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $852.2M from $921.7 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $143.2 Mln. vs. $169.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.60 vs. $3.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q1): $852.2M vs. $921.7 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

