Technavio has been monitoring the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 899.3 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. The demand for customized courses will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for customized courses has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation
Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US is segmented as below:
- Delivery model
- Offline learning
- Online learning
- Type
- Professional Courses
- Introductory Courses
Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our compliance training market for financial institutions in the US report covers the following areas:
- Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Size
- Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Trends
- Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Industry Analysis
This study identifies introduction of gamification and stimulation-based compliance training as one of the prime reasons driving the compliance training market for financial institutions growth in the US during the next few years.
Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US, including some of the vendors such as Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist compliance training market for financial institutions growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the compliance training market for financial institutions size and its contribution to the parent market in the US
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY MODEL
- Market segmentation by delivery model
- Comparison by delivery model
- Offline learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by delivery model
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSE TYPE
- Market segmentation by course type
- Comparison by course type
- Professional courses Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Introductory courses Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by course type
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Popularity of learning analytics
- Introduction of gamification and stimulation-based compliance training
- Rise in number of technologies and FinTech start-ups
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC
- Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.
- Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
