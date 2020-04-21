Technavio has been monitoring the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 899.3 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. The demand for customized courses will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for customized courses has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Compliance training market for financial institutions in the US is segmented as below:

Delivery model Offline learning Online learning

Type Professional Courses Introductory Courses



Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our compliance training market for financial institutions in the US report covers the following areas:

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Size

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Trends

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US Industry Analysis

This study identifies introduction of gamification and stimulation-based compliance training as one of the prime reasons driving the compliance training market for financial institutions growth in the US during the next few years.

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US, including some of the vendors such as Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist compliance training market for financial institutions growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the compliance training market for financial institutions size and its contribution to the parent market in the US

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DELIVERY MODEL

Market segmentation by delivery model

Comparison by delivery model

Offline learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online learning Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by delivery model

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSE TYPE

Market segmentation by course type

Comparison by course type

Professional courses Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Introductory courses Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by course type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Popularity of learning analytics

Introduction of gamification and stimulation-based compliance training

Rise in number of technologies and FinTech start-ups

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society

Thomson Reuters Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

