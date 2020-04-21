Leading Brazilian Ethanol Producer Appoints MiX Telematics to Monitor its Fleets

BOCA RATON, Florida, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has confirmed that one of Brazil's largest ethanol and sugar producers have appointed MiX Telematics to assist in modifying driver behavior and reducing vehicle collisions.

The major industry player accounts for 10% of ethanol supply in Brazil; grinding 27 million tons of sugarcane in one harvest year, resulting in the production of 2.1 billion liters of ethanol. The company is present in four Brazilian states and employs over 10,000 people.

MiX Telematics will be assisting the company to optimize the safety and efficiency of over 650 vehicles currently operating throughout Brazil. The project will focus on improving key driving safety factors including harsh braking and acceleration, sharp cornering and seatbelt usage.

"Despite the turbulent global situation that we currently find ourselves in, we are immensely proud that we are able to provide our valued customers with the telematics intelligence to enable them to continue to operate safely and with maximum visibility," responds MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

