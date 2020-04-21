Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 257.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.66p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---