Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855111 ISIN: FR0000031122 Ticker-Symbol: AFR 
Tradegate
21.04.20
13:31 Uhr
4,600 Euro
-0,232
-4,80 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5994,60713:41
4,6004,60513:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA4,600-4,80 %
AUCHAN HOLDING SA--
AXA SA14,770-0,42 %