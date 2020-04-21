Scientists in the U.K. have developed a system which makes panels vibrate to provide cleaning. The academics have conceded, however, they are yet to calculate the 'sweet spot' of mechanical stress to be applied. Researchers at Scotland's Heriot-Watt University have developed a waterless self-cleaning technology for PV panels which involves vibration to remove dust and sand by exciting fundamental frequencies in the modules. "It is not the first system based on a vibration mechanism but it is the first inspired by cymatics," said research coordinator Edwin Babu, referring to the study of sound ...

