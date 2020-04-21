CFN Enterprises welcomes technology leader Tim Vasko to CFN Enterprises Advisory Board to bring his vision and expertise to support CFN's scaling and expansion into new markets utilizing patented blockchain technologies.

Santa Monica, California and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2020) - CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, the global CBD and legal Cannabis industry's leading digital agency and media network, today announced the appointment of Tim Vasko to the newly formed CFN Advisory Board.





Tim Vasko

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6612/54640_ea39ee4db4657a00_001full.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome Tim Vasko, the Founder and CEO of BlockCerts Blockchain, to the Board of Advisors of CFN Enterprises. Tim is a cloud and blockchain pioneer, creating companies that have processed billions of transactions, proprietary tracking applications and a patent providing secure virtual spaces," said Brian Ross, Chairman and CEO of CFN Enterprises Inc. "As we expand our company into new digital markets, Tim will provide valuable vision and leadership on our future platform and go-to-market strategies."

Tim Vasko is the Founder & CEO of BlockCerts Blockchain, a leading blockchain technology and application platform based in Vancouver, B.C. BlockCerts Blockchain provides businesses secure virtual space digital technology to virtualize -decentralize - mobilize business securely. Through over 1.8M development hours, BlockCerts created a leading blockchain solutions platform, providing an on-ramp for businesses to access the blockchain creating Trust, Truth and Transparency through patented secure virtual space technology.

Vasko is a thought-leader in the blockchain market, which Gartner predicts will reach $3.1 trillion by 2030. Grand View Research expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 69.4% from 2019 to 2025, saying that, "blockchain technology is one of the most promising upcoming technological trends in the information technology domain".

"I look forward to spearheading the Advisory Board and collaborating with the team at CFN Enterprises to advance our combined vision for the industry, at scale. Blockchain technology will provide new opportunities to CFN's immediate horizon for future revenue streams and market leadership. Our companies share synergistic paths, which make this a beneficial relationship for each of us for growth," said Tim Vasko.

BlockCert's SeedCERTin platform provides the legal Cannabis and CBD industry's first fully integrated smart seed-to-sale, compliance, transaction processing solution, solving many industry challenges.

Mr. Vasko was selected to the Forbes Technology Council in 2019 and provides thought leadership through expert panels and published articles. In a recent Forbes article, he provides a view into his thought leadership and vision: "Our Data DNA: Inside the Black Box of Big Profits, Privacy, Fines and Freedom".

Mr. Vasko founded Finaeos, the Fintech Platform of Platforms along-side prior companies that have processed billions of transactions in the Fintech, eHealth and Real Estate Markets. Tim is an entrepreneur, speaker, author and was a Professor of business technology, finance and entrepreneurship leading his early research Open Structure Organization and Venture Analysis Standards for combining global entrepreneurship, finance & information technology. Vasko is the inventor of the patented secure virtual space technology. Tim holds multiple certifications from MIT and is Oxford University blockchain certified.

He is also a Member of the Canadian Technology Accelerators Government of Canada and National Research Council Canada. His BlockCerts Blockchain company was selected as 1 of 4 companies sponsored for 2019-2020 by the Canadian Trade Ministry across the globe and leading to numerous opportunities.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) owns and operates CFN Media, the premier agency and digital media network reaching and educating investors, executives, entrepreneurs and consumers active and interested in the global cannabis and CBD industries. Through its proprietary content and video platform with distribution via the CannabisFN media network, CFN Media enables many of the world's leading cannabis companies and CBD brands to develop specific audiences to thrive.

Contact: Shareholder Services

investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

833-420-CNFN

Tim Vasko: Tim Vasko is a public speaker, professor, inventor, writer, technology leader, member of the Forbes Technology Council, holding certificates from MIT and is Oxford University Blockchain Certified. Tim is the Founder & CEO of Finaeos, the Fintech Platform and BlockCerts Blockchain, a leader in the Blockchain marketplace. Through over 1.8M development hours, BlockCerts created a leading blockchain solutions platform, providing an on-ramp for businesses to access the blockchain creating Trust, Truth and transparency through Vasko's patented secure virtual space technology.

Contact: Tim Vasko

https://timvasko.com/contact

877.621.4CMN

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from CFN Enterprises Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when CFN Enterprises Inc. describes the benefits of the appointment of Tim Vasko to its Advisory Board, describes its plan to expand into new digital markets, describes the projected size and growth of the blockchain marketplace, and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, CFN Enterprises Inc. is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of CFN Enterprises Inc. only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of CFN Enterprises Inc. to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, CFN Enterprises Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting CFN Enterprises Inc., reference is made to CFN Enterprises Inc.'s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54640