

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $360.6 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $347.1 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.60 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $360.6 Mln. vs. $347.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORTHERN TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de