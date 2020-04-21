

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported that its first-quarter net income declined to $600 million or $2.33 per share, from $796 million or $2.99 per share, in the prior year quarter.



Core income in the quarter was $676 million or $2.62 per share, compared to $755 million, or $2.83 per share, in the prior year quarter. Core income decreased primarily due to higher catastrophe losses, partially offset by a higher underlying underwriting gain. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net written premiums for the quarter rose to $7.35 billion from $7.06 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of $7.42 billion for the quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter were $7.91 billion, compared to $7.67 billion last year.



