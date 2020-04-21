Unchained Labs drives Big Lunatic downstream with shockingly accurate protein quantification!

PLEASANTON, California, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics researchers the right tool for the job, launched its new Fundamentals UV/Vis standards and performance verification protocols for the Big Lunatic platform today. These new tools make it a cinch for researchers to confidently use Big Lunatic anywhere in their process and makes the transfer to quality control a breeze.

Big Lunatic is the only system out there that can measure proteins at high-throughput and high concentration - from 0.02-200 mg/mL. It uses a microfluidic circuit with two fixed pathlengths to cover a wide dynamic range of 0.03-275 OD and deliver spot-on precision within 1% and accuracy within 2%. Scientists get this ridiculously good data for 96 samples in 10 minutes, using only 2 µL per sample, without ever diluting. With the smallest sample size, the highest throughput and crazy accurate results, Big Lunatic is hands down the best UV/Vis tool for protein quantification.

Using the new Fundamentals tryptophan standards, the accuracy, precision and linearity of the instrument can be proven at any time - at the protein-relevant 280 nm wavelength and OD range of 20-225. GLP and GMP labs can bring Big Lunatic into their realm - no sweat. Using the new performance verification protocol, they can easily meet the US and European Pharmacopeia requirements for absorbance accuracy, precision, linearity, wavelength accuracy, stray light and resolution. All it takes is a few quick measurements of independently certified NIST standards.

"The proof is in the pudding when it comes to analytical measurements, especially those used in regulated environments," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "These new standards and verification tools show off just how dead-on accurate and reliable Big Lunatic really is. It's truly the ideal solution for protein concentration measurements from discovery through quality control."

