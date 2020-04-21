

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected rate in March, and producer price dropped for the first time in four months, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 2.3 percent year-on-year in March. Economists had expected a 2.1 percent decrease.



Manufacturing output fell 3.0 percent annually in March.



Among the main sectors, production of mining and quarrying declined 4.8 percent.



Meanwhile, production of water supply grew 4.0 percent and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 4.7 percent.



Production of capital goods increased by 5.9 percent in March and intermediate goods grew 5.2 percent.



Production of durable consumer goods declined 15.5 percent and those of non-capital goods and energy gained by 15.2 percent and 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 2.4 percent in March.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 4.8 percent annually in March.



Another data showed that the producer prices fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.2 percent increase in February. This was in line with economists' expectations and marked the first fall in four months.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.5 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



