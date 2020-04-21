Viratech Corp.: VIRATECH CORP/Cambridge Golf CEO's Letter to Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Cambridge Golf, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Viratech Corp. (OTC PINK:VIRA), today issues the following letter to shareholders on behalf of CEO Henry Manayan.

Valued Shareholder,

First, we would like to recognize and thank the many teams of people on the frontlines that are supporting our country in various capacities during this time as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. All stakeholders of Viratech, its subsidiaries, and its vendors are fully adhering to the guidelines and best practices as outlined by the CDC. While the standards imposed are fluid and continue to evolve as knowledge of the virus expands, we are cognizant to ensure all aspects from production through distribution are considered with this guidance, in addition to our own rigorous quality standards.

Throughout the last year, Cambridge Golf and is subsidiaries, Medori Wellness and My Body Symphony, have been working extensively with product research and development teams overseeing a wide variety of health and wellness items for our consumers and shareholders alike. We are very proud of the energy and effort of all parties involved that helped create several new brands of topical and consumable items in the Superfoods, Hemp and CBD categories, along with our line of world-class golf balls, accessories, clothing and innovative nutritional supplements and products.

With the expansion of our facilities and the aggressive approach we have taken on pursuing acquisitions that complement our various entities, we feel that Viratech is well-positioned to create value in our respective categories.

Our focus since inception was to compile great products under an innovative brand that provides shareholder value for both near and long term. We have strategically positioned ourselves to focus on growth by acquisition and generating revenue by leveraging shared resources and capabilities among our companies. The pipeline for the remainder of the year is very strong with many complimentary offerings that encourage recurring revenue, or savings from buying in bulk through related and synergistic products.

We look forward to delivering you more news and updates along with the introduction of new product lines and the expansion of our companies. We thank you, our shareholders, for your support and patience as we continue to add value to the company by executing our strategic plan.

About Viratech and Cambridge Golf:

With operations in California, Nevada, Georgia and Florida, Viratech is a publicly-held, holding company. It's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf, is a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories for the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf's parent, Viratech is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA). www.cambridgegolfing.com

