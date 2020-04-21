Item 9 Labs Corp. Increases Safety Measures and Virtual Industry Outreach Amid COVID-19 Crisis

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC PINK:INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator producing best-in-class products, announced today operational adjustments to current processes, designed to help protect patients and employees from COVID-19 and its fallout.

"During these difficult times, we want to ensure that our team, dispensary staff, and patient health come first," commented, Bryce Skalla, President of Item 9 Labs. "We will continue to support our community, especially now during our new way of life and beyond, by being a source of overall health, wellness, and positivity for all those who rely on us."

Cannabis as a medicine has been deemed an essential service as part of Arizona's healthcare system, and the Item 9 Labs team continues working hard to ensure a steady supply of cannabis to patients. The Casa Grande farm remains open and compliant; we are increasing our already stringent safety procedures, and enforcing all currents laws and recommendations of the CDC, including but not limited to, the following additional measures:

Posted signage reinforcing the "Social Distancing 6-Foot" rule;

Measured & taped 6-foot distances in Trim, Packaging and Flower rooms;

Reinforcing and enhancing protocol for all staff to use hand sanitizer and/or isopropyl alcohol regularly as disinfectant;

Frequently wiping surfaces and door handles with disinfectant; and

Made gloves and masks readily available and mandatory.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and patients always come first," stated, Andrew Bowden, Chief Executive Officer of Item 9 Labs. "We are taking further steps to keep our workplace and medicine safe for everyone. Management is closely monitoring operations to ensure these updated protocols are enforced."

The Item 9 Labs corporate office has been temporarily closed and the team has transitioned to working full-time in a remote environment, utilizing virtual platforms for conference calls while introducing new digital marketing channels. These include:

Online-available patient and dispensary educations;

Weekly newsletters with tips on how to handle stress;

Weekly music playlists designed to help people deal with uncertain times;

Bi-weekly text messages with soothing music playlists;

Guided meditation and yoga classes at least once weekly;

An all-day, streamed concert connecting bands from around the state to those at home.

In addition, employees have been asked to keep away from non-essential persons/friends/family currently showing symptoms or that may have been exposed to the virus, avoid touching public surfaces, use paper towels on door handles, clean and disinfect work areas regularly, avoid physical contact, and remain at home if feeling unwell in accordance with state and CDC guidance. Every delivery driver has also been directed to wear gloves and masks during deliveries and to sanitize hands before and after dropping off product.

Item 9 Labs encourages everyone to follow proper procedures to help slow the spread of COVID-19, save lives, and ease the burden on our essential workers.

