Smart Retail Market Size to Reach USD 30.730 Billion by 2026 | CAGR of 13.7 % - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A smart retail is a retail brick-and-mortar establishment that uses smart technology such as advanced shelves, smart cards etc. Smart retail typically delivers their services in real stores through the Cloud, mobile apps, and virtual reality apps.

One of the major factors for the growth of the smart retail market is the increasing competition from e-commerce sites. Conventional bricks-and-mortar stores are facing intense competition from the increasingly growing e-commerce market in today's retail industry. Traditional retailers also need to implement smart retail technologies to get their customers back in. The technology aims to boost the experience of digital shopping in physical stores.

In 2019, the global Smart Retail market size was USD 12.410 billion and is projected to reach USD 30.730 billion by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 13.7% in the 2021-2026 period.

The report provides informative and detailed information on the various key players operating in the industry, their finances, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from strategic strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and business footprint.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SMART RETAIL MARKET SIZE :

Growing the usage of the internet and technology, reducing the cost of electronic products, growing mobile penetration, increasing the need to provide better customer service are some of the factors that help the growth of the global smart retail market over the forecast period.

The adoption of analytical solutions by retailers in order to understand their clients, optimize business processes, increase productivity and provide a competitive advantage over their rivals in both physical and e-commerce retail is boosting the growth of smart retail market size.

Smart retail implements IoT technology to deliver a connected and richer experience when shopping for their customers. By implementing IoT technology, the customers can log into the store on their smartphones before entering the store to test the availability and price of the items they wish to buy. This use of IoT is expected to increase the smart retail market size.

The growing use of big data analytics to recognize consumer needs, improve customer interaction and the shopping experience is expected to lead to market development. The use of advanced technologies such as BLE beacons, near-field communications (NFC), and mPOS will help enhance customer service as well as increase data collection in-store. Such data obtained will be further used to help deliver useful information and assistance to customers.

REGION WISE SMART RETAIL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific smart retail market will experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption of smart retail solutions such as RFID, facial recognition and big data analytics to promote online shopping experience inside a physical store by retailers in China and Japan is one of the major trends that is expected to increase the market share.

MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES, THIS REPORT COVERS

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The key players covered in this study

Intel

IBM

NVIDIA

Samsung

Microsoft

Google

PTC

Amazon

Cisco System

NXP Semiconductors

Par Technology

SoftBank

Ingenico

Verifone

First Data

NCR

EVRY

Others

Smart Retail Market segmented by Type:

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

Smart Retail Market segmented by Application:

Visual Marketing

Smart Label

Smart Payment System

Intelligent System

Robotics

Analytics

Others

