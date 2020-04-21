Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Tradegate
21.04.20
13:22 Uhr
9,440 Euro
-0,250
-2,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4829,51416:11
9,4849,50816:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANSKE BANK
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANSKE BANK A/S9,440-2,58 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,20
Hebel: 4,63
mit moderatem Hebel