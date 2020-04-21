Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: PLAN Achieves Technical Milestone on Fly Ash Alternative

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (TSXV:PLAN) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN" or the "Company"), a developer of natural pozzolan properties in BC, Canada, is pleased to announce that its project to modify the rheology of zeolite from the Z-1 Zeolite Quarry has been successful.

On December 9, 2019, PLAN announced that it had signed an agreement with the University of Alberta to develop an alternative to fly ash for use in the cement industry. The project was to end on April 30, 2020. The goal of the project was to modify the rheology of its zeolite so that it possessed similar rheology to commercially available fly ash.

On March 10, 2020, PLAN released a shareholder update which disclosed that the rheology (slump) had been improved with a combination of various inputs which will remain proprietary; however, one input in the blend which was disclosed was pulverized, recycled glass.

PLAN is pleased to announce that it has received an additional update from the University of Alberta which revealed that our revised proprietary mix design achieved a slump that has exceeded the target slump of the fly ash based mix design.

"We are extremely excited to see the objective of this research project achieved. We will receive a final report at the end of April or shortly thereafter. The final step before having a product for commercial use is to conduct CSA tests on our proprietary blend." stated Steve Harpur, CEO of PLAN.

The CSA tests which need be completed include Compressive Strength, Alkali-silica Reaction, Sulphate Resistance, and Freeze-thaw Resistance. In addition, one ASTM test will be completed to analyze air voids.

The longest test is the Sulphate Resistance and this test has a duration of 8 months. As a result, the company will be targeting the 2021 construction season to have a commercial product that it can offer as a competitive alternative to fly ash to the ready mix and pre-cast concrete industries in BC and Alberta.

