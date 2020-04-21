Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Announces Participation in Virtual COVID & Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a personal care and topical product development company with a patented skin delivery technology and a unique hand sanitizer product, announces its President, Mr. Terry Howlett will be presenting at Adelaide Capital's Virtual COVID & Healthcare Mini Conference on Thursday, April 23rd. The conference will showcase the big role Canadian companies are playing to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ovation will be showcasing its DermSafe® hand sanitizer which is being sold to a growing number of countries around the globe to assist in the battle against the coronavirus. Ovation will be participating with its 20 minute presentation at 9:10 AM PST / 12:10 PM EST, followed by a panel discussion at 10:30 PST / 1:30 EST on opportunities around the COVID crisis and how we are adapting our supply chain to meet demands.

The conference will run from 12 PM to 5 PM EST and will consist of 20 min presentations followed by a panel discussing some of the key issues involved in the crisis today and a featured keynote by Next Edge Capital's Eden Rahim entitled "Signal from the Noise: A compass to finding COVID19 investment opportunities." The conference will be supporting the HandSan Project.

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Ovation Science Inc. cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual results may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Ovation Science Inc.'s control.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

