Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4080 ISIN: PT000000TAP0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TAP SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAP SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAP SGPS SA--