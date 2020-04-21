Talkdesk's flexible, scalable and reliable cloud solution displaces legacy on-premises solution for more than 200 TAP agents to ensure business continuity through the coronavirus crisis

Talkdesk completes fast deployment to shift 200 TAP agents to work remotely

TAP to deploy Talkdesk across all contact center locations and 500 agents within months

Talkdesk for Salesforce a key component for TAP to improve customer service efficiency and elevate customer experience

Talkdesk, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced TAP Air Portugal, selected Talkdesk as its contact center solution. Portugal's leading airline and one of the world's top 10 fastest growing airlines with more than 16 million passengers in 2019, TAP replaced an inflexible and unreliable on-premises system with Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center in one contact center for more than 200 agents. Due to social distancing requirements brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, TAP chose Talkdesk for its ability to deploy quickly and move agents to work from home. Throughout 2020, TAP will implement Talkdesk in all three of its contact centers for a workforce of nearly 500 agents.

"We accelerated Talkdesk implementation over the last two weeks to allow all our staff working from home. Thanks to Talkdesk's successful and rapid deployment, we are all safe and working from home now," said Eduardo Correia de Matos, Customer Service Director, TAP Air Portugal. "This was a challenging project as we support more than 30 different markets and countries in five languages and several different skills, but Talkdesk was a good partner in this process, especially in this last phase when Talkdesk understood the urgency and delivered a solution quickly in a critical moment for TAP."

As a Star Alliance member and one of Europe's most awarded airlines, TAP's network extends to 89 destinations in 34 countries worldwide with more than 2,500 weekly flights. Providing stellar client service to its broad customer base before, during and after a flight is critical and largely dependent on how the airline interacts with its customers on a personal level.

Talkdesk's scalability was a crucial differentiator in TAP's decision to move its growing customer service operations from a premises-based system and into the cloud. The ability to adjust service levels to meet fluctuating demands and seasonal traffic spikes will help TAP reduce costs and keep pace with customer needs while improving contact center efficiency. Talkdesk's reputation for reliability, backed by an available 100% Uptime SLA, and its rapid pace of product innovation will provide TAP a consistent connection to its customers and guarantee the latest industry advancements are always available to its agents.

Integration with TAP's Salesforce CRM database was a function its previous provider was unable to offer without significant system reconfigurations and notable upgrade costs. With seamless integration through Talkdesk for Salesforce, screen pops automatically provide TAP agents with customer information, allowing them to focus on the caller and provide a fast, effective and personalized customer experience. Streamlined configuration and simple, self-service set up offers TAP administrators complete control over their contact center settings to continually improve the overall efficiency of its customer service operations.

"We are pleased that TAP Air, a global large enterprise, chose Talkdesk for their cloud contact center solution. Flexibility and the power to scale services up and down as business needs change is a core component of Talkdesk and exclusive to our cloud-native architecture," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "Talkdesk offers customer service organizations a simple and easy path to customize their contact center using clicks, not code, while Talkdesk iQ streamlines processes with AI so simple, all you see are results."

