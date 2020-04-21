DEKRA: Accelerated Digitalization is Creating New Opportunities

STUTTGART, Germany, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA is fulfilling its mission as stated in its articles of association - even under difficult conditions due to the coronavirus crisis. "In the three areas of life - on the road, at work, and at home - we are working to ensure the safety of people in Germany and around the world, even under these extremely difficult conditions," explained DEKRA CEO Stefan Kölbl in a live stream for journalists during the balance sheet press conference. "Out in the field, we have minimized direct contact between our experts and customers," said Kölbl. In addition, an increasing number of services - including audits, expert appraisals, training and certifications - are being performed either entirely or partially in digital format. The DEKRA CEO also made clear that the coronavirus pandemic would most likely derail the company's 16-year growth trajectory in 2020.

Despite an already challenging economic environment in 2019, the expert organization achieved revenue growth of 2.0 percent to EUR 3.4 billion with a workforce that reached almost 44,000 by the end of the year. Stefan Kölbl is anticipating a decline in revenue in 2020: "Performance will depend on how long the economic shutdown continues." The consequences of the coronavirus crisis are already visible in the figures for the first quarter of 2020. Revenue fell by 5.0 percent compared with the same period last year.

The coronavirus pandemic effort has prompted DEKRA to combine a number of its services on its homepage at www.dekra.com/en/crisis-management in response to the crisis. These services range from testing of protective coronavirus masks to exceptional approvals of disinfectants and cybersecurity anti-phishing tips all the way through to free online instructions on the safe transportation of coronavirus tests.

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2019, DEKRA generated sales totaling 3.4 billion euros. The company currently employs almost 44,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

