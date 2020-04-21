Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Magnetar Financial (UK) LLP Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.000304635 ordinary shares Date of dealing April 20, 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Willis Towers Watson plc

ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant security 1,274,728 0.99% (2) Derivatives (other than options): 459,310 0.36% (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL: 1,734,038 1.35%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant security (2) Derivatives (other than options): (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Sale 5,872 190.1175 Sale 7,810 189.9378

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product description

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) Swap Decreasing a long 1,924 190.0060 Swap Decreasing a long 690 189.9781

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product namee.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Product name

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities. (Note4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO