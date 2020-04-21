As a premier analytics solution provider, Quantzig has the responsibility to help businesses tackle demand-supply disruptions, especially at challenging times like these. Having launched a 'Supply Chain Analytics Center of Excellence' to help its clients ensure business continuity, Quantzig explains how accurate demand forecasting and inventory management can reduce the bullwhip effect on retail supply chains.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, global supply chains are witnessing a sudden spike in demand for essentials, in such a scenario a supply chain leader's profitability depends on being informed and flexible enough to forecast demand and optimize inventory to serve customers at the right time and the right place.

Supply chain data is often siloed and difficult to access, from finding a list of items in a haystack of data to running complex predictive analytics, businesses often wait for indefinite periods to integrate and analyze supply chain data. Quantzig, through its supply chain analytics platforms designed to leverage the power of natural language processing and analytics, aims to help businesses access crucial information and data predictions, through interactive visual dashboards. This illustrates Quantzig's ability to help its clients deal with disruptions by enhancing their demand forecasting and inventory optimization capabilities.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Through our customized demand management solutions, we help leading businesses to improve their forecast accuracy, enhance service levels, manage portfolios, and maximize return on planning efforts."

Quantzig's Demand Forecasting Capabilities

We offer innovative demand forecasting solutions to help you analyze, integrate, and utilize supply chain data to gain critical insights into demand patterns and market needs

Demand Process Automation

Capacity Planning Optimization

Resource Allocation Optimization

Production Allocation Optimization

Supply Demand Forecasting Solutions Can Precisely Predict the Demand for Products in Specific Markets

Quantzig recently collaborated with a pharmaceutical company that was facing margin losses due to its inefficient supply and demand forecasting strategies. The client's primary concern was to accurately predict and manage demand for products in specific regions by deploying robust demand forecasting strategies. Quantzig's supply and demand forecasting solutions enabled the client to devise an analytics model to precisely predict and forecast the demand for its products. Adopting such an approach helped them drive sales by reducing the bullwhip effect on the supply chain. Talk to our analytics experts for detailed solution insights.

Improve Service Levels with the Help of Demand Forecasting and Inventory Management Models

A leading consumer goods manufacturer faced challenges in evaluating the optimal volumes of products to be manufactured. Their ineffective demand forecasting approach further created hurdles in determining lead times stock replenishment levels. The implementation of demand forecasting and inventory management models as recommended by our experts, helped the client to accurately forecast demand forecasting at a granular level, thereby ensuring optimum stocks and enhanced service levels.Request more information to gain comprehensive insights into our demand forecasting and inventory management capabilities.

How Quantzig's Demand Forecasting Inventory Management Solutions Can Help Your Organization:

At Quantzig, we adopt a holistic demand forecasting and inventory management approach to help our clients create accurate demand and inventory management plans. Our demand forecasting solutions integrate AI and powerful statistical techniques that boost forecast accuracy, improve service efficiency, and maximize return on demand planning efforts. With over 15+ years of experience in catering to the unique needs of clients from various sectors, we hold a proven track record in helping businesses discover hidden performance drivers, increase profitability, improve collaboration, validate business strategies, and gain a 360- degree view of supply chain processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005356/en/

Contacts:

