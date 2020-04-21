FibroGenesis Announces the Filing of its 200th Patent for Fibroblast Cell Therapy Platform

Building on a World Leading Intellectual Property Position with the 200th Patent Filed Today

HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroGenesis, a Texas-based regenerative medicine company focused on tissue regeneration and chronic disease reversal using Human Dermal Fibroblasts (HDFs), today announced the filing of its 200th patent related to its fibroblast cell therapy platform.

Building on its world leading position as the authority on using fibroblasts to treat chronic diseases, FibroGenesis expands its worldwide intellectual property covering chronic diseases such as COVID-19 ARDS, Degenerative Disc Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Cancer, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Pain and Muscular Dystrophy.

"I'm proud to enter the lab every day to create new opportunities for this "super cell," commented Tom Ichim, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroGenesis. "Internal data, along with third party validation, shows our proprietary universal donor fibroblast-based product outperforms exiting approaches. The broad potential of this novel therapy and the broad intellectual property establishes FibroGenesis as the gatekeeper for anyone entering this space."

"We are excited to continuing building our intellectual property surrounding this emerging technology," said Pete O'Heeron, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGenesis. "Expanding our world leading position in fibroblast cell therapy, our proprietary platform continues to find a uniquely potent position among emerging cell therapies."

About FibroGenesis



Based in Houston, Texas, FibroGenesis, is a regenerative medicine company developing an innovative solution for chronic disease treatment using human dermal fibroblasts. Currently, FibroGenesis holds 186 U.S. and international issued patents/patents pending across a variety of clinical pathways, including Disc Degeneration, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Cancer, Diabetes, Liver Failure and Heart Failure. Funded entirely by angel investors, FibroGenesis represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy.



Visit www.Fibro-Genesis.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157803/Fibroblast_Cells.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121989/FibroGenesis_Logo.jpg