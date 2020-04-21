InterestSpring LLC: Boston Wedding Planner Kelly Elizabeth Events Offers Advice to Couples Who are Postponing their Wedding Due to COVID-19

In a New Article that Was Recently Posted on Her Company's Website, Kelly Soule Offers Practical and Caring Tips to Couples Who Are Pondering Postponing their Big Day

Boston, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Kelly Soule, the Owner of the Boston, Massachusetts wedding planner firm Kelly Elizabeth Events, is pleased to announce that she has posted a helpful new blog that offers sound and sympathetic advice to couples who are postponing their wedding due to COVID-19.

To read the article, which is titled "How to Navigate Postponing Your Wedding Due to COVID-19," in its entirety, please visit https://www.kellyelizabeth.events/blog/how-to-navigate-postponing-your-wedding.

As a wedding planner, Soule is devoted to helping her clients prepare for every possible scenario surrounding their big day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past month or so has been an overwhelming and challenging time for many people, including couples who are wondering if they should go ahead with their wedding plans or rain check them for a calmer time.

The first things couples should do, Soule wrote in her new article, is to take a deep breath, look at each other, and understand that the current situation is a challenge that they can overcome together.

Next, couples should assess each part of their wedding day, from the venue they chose and the photographer they hired, to determine which are "must haves" for them, should they decide to postpone. By knowing their priorities, couples will be more able to still have the wedding of their dreams at a further date.

If, after carefully considering any government mandates about cancelling or postponing events and how far guests will have to travel to attend, a couple decides to postpone their wedding, Soule offers helpful advice on how to cancel the venue and vendors, as well as break the news to the guests.

"Send an email to all your vendors letting them know you are so sorry but you have decided to postpone for the safety and well-being of your family and friends. Let them know the new date and that you are eager to have all the same vendors," Soule wrote, adding that vendors are also under a lot of stress right now, so patience and understanding will be greatly appreciated.

As for telling the guests, Soule suggests sending everyone an email, asking them to submit a new RSVP for the new wedding date.

"Another method that's a little more formal and provides a keepsake is sending a postcard to everyone with the new date. If they have a change to their RSVP tell them to contact you," she added.

About Kelly Elizabeth Events:

Kelly Elizabeth Events is a boutique Boston event planning firm specializing in Wedding Planning and Coordination, Social Event Planning and Corporate Events. Kelly has been an event planner for 15 years. Kelly designs highly individual events for each client to make each event perfect for them. For more information, please visit https://www.kellyelizabeth.events/.

