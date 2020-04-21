

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has launched a special 'buy one, give one' program this week where it will donate a burrito to healthcare workers each time a customer makes a purchase. The program is intended to support healthcare workers in the U.S. as they help combat the coronavirus pandemic.



The Mexican food chain said that from April 21 through April 26, it will donate a burrito to medical professionals every time a Chipotle digital customer makes a purchase and names his burrito order '4HEROES' on the Chipotle app or website.



Healthcare workers can sign up for a chance to receive their free burritos starting on Nurses Day, May 6.



The program applies only when a customer purchases regular-priced burritos via order.chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app from U.S. Chipotle restaurants during the six-day period.



The company plans to donate a maximum of 100,000 burritos to healthcare workers. However, the actual number of donated burritos will depend on the redemption rate by qualifying health care providers during the promotional period.



'We've seen firsthand how real food can go a long way in lifting the spirits of our country's incredibly resilient healthcare community. We're excited to give fans another opportunity to support our heroes by simply naming their burrito,' said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer.



Recently, Chipotle launched a new egift card program that will support healthcare workers on the frontlines. Through May 31, Chipotle will be matching 10 percent of 'Thank You' egift card purchases, up to a maximum of $250,000.



The company will donate the amount to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers in the U.S. and around the world.



In addition, Chipotle has delivered 100,000 burritos to more than 2,500 healthcare facilities around the country during World Health Worker Week.



The company is continuing to offer free delivery on any Chipotle order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through April 30.



