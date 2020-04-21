ZOOM International awarded for channel partnerships in the workforce optimization contact center solutions space.

ZOOM International a worldwide leader in call recording, workforce optimization (WFO), and compliance software for the contact center has been awarded 5 stars by CRN, The Channel Company for their commitment to channel based indirect sales and service of their partners worldwide.

ZOOM continues to round out their workforce engagement platform with new remote recording, workforce management, customer engagement and analytics features to complement their sterling service reputation. They believe this recognition by CRN is a strong validation of ZOOM's deep partnerships and dedication to elevating customer experience for their customers.

"From our inception, we have always believed that our success is intrinsically connected to the success of our Partners 500+ world-wide! To date, we are the only 100% channel dedicated WFO/WEM company with no direct sales. We don't compete with our partners. We cherish our partners success as much as our own. We literally love our channel partners as they are the backbone of our company which makes this award and recognition very special to me personally." Brian Shore CEO of ZOOM International

The ZOOM 5 Star Award profile:https://www.crn.com/partner-program-guide/ppg2020-details.htm?c=235

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

ABOUT ZOOM International

ZOOM International exists to elevate every encounter for contact centers. Our software captures customer sentiment at the point of contact, providing actionable insights for improving customer experience, optimizing agent effectiveness and maintaining compliance.

No other WEM software provides a full 360-degree view of omnichannel interactions, survey results, customer sentiment and quality reviews in a single place the way ZOOM does. We are an indirect sales company with an extensive global partner network.

We serve over 2200 customers and partners worldwide, ranging from sub-100 agent contact centers to brands like IBM, HCA, Finansbank, Tata Sky, Generali, Allianz, and Vodafone spanning 90 Countries.

www.zoomint.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005533/en/

Contacts:

ZOOM International

Bill Devlin, CTO

860-324-4382

www.zoomint.com