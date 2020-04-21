As a premier analytics solution provider, Quantzig has the responsibility to help its clients tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu. Having analyzed the challenges faced by the CPG industry, Quantzig sheds light on the new opportunities that can help CPG companies sustain their market position. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the CPG industry has witnessed a sudden spike in demand for specific products like sanitizers and face masks, in such a scenario a CPG company's profitability depends on their ability to cater to the dynamic market demands by identifying and capitalizing on new market opportunities.

The COVID-19 crisis has provided a great opportunity for existing CPG manufacturers to diversify their product lines and for new entrants to gain market share. With rising demand and lack of suppliers to fulfill the demand, the market opportunity for products like face masks, hand sanitizers, and other personal hygiene products have turned out to be a new opportunity area that no CPG manufacturer would want to miss. However, considering the rise in competition, tapping into new opportunities created by the crisis is not an easy task. In such a scenario, CPG companies will have to analyze their competitors' strategies and ensure complete visibility of competitor's products that can potentially help them gain market share. Quantzig's proprietary web crawling and competitor analysis solutions, collect, integrate, and optimize data sets to offer complete visibility into the competitive landscape by gathering information from online sources.

According to Quantzig's web analytics experts, "Our holistic approach to web crawling and competitor analysis can help you scrap through the product lines and offerings of your competitors to analyze their features, benefits, and key offerings."

Quantzig's Web Crawling and Competitor Analysis Capabilities

By automating manual efforts using advanced AI-powered web analytics solutions, we help you turn data points into contextual insights and predictions that drive stronger business decisions.

Success Stories:

Web Crawling and Text Mining Engagement for A Leading Digital Media Industry Player Helps In Increasing Cross-Selling Opportunities

A digital media services provider recently collaborated with Quantzig to conduct a web crawling and text mining assessment. The client was facing significant challenges in terms of improving revenue and market share owing to the intense level of competition in the media and entertainment industry space. With the help of Quantzig's web crawling solutions, the media services provider was able to benchmark the prices of their products against competitor offerings by analyzing product performance based on the sales rank and geography. Talk to our analytics experts for detailed solution insights.

Web Crawling Helps A Medical Insurance Provider Deliver Incremental Value to Customers

A renowned medical insurance provider was facing challenges in improving sales revenue and market shares due to the intense level of competition across the medical insurance space. This is when they approached Quantzig looking to leverage its web crawling expertise to improve the pricing and promotion scenarios across multiple product categories. Quantzig adopted a three-pronged approach to web crawling that helped the insurance provider to identify potential customers and design a more targeted campaign to improve cross-selling opportunities. Finding it difficult to navigate the crisis? Take advantage of innovative, research-based solutions and subject matter expertise to power innovation and deliver solutions at scale. Learn more.

How Quantzig's Web Crawling and Competitor Analysis Solutions Can Help Your Organization

Quantzig has a proven track record of serving industry leaders from various industries like E-commerce, Travel Hospitality, Food and Beverage, Retail, and more to provide automated data feeds that enable them to focus more on core aspects of their business. Our web crawling and competitor analysis solutions integrate advanced analytics and web scraping techniques to help businesses benchmark their performance against that of their competitors.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

