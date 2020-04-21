The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 20 April 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 772.62 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 755.72 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 779.45 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 762.55 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

