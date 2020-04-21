Anzeige
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
21.04.20
08:12 Uhr
0,326 Euro
-0,002
-0,61 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2020 | 16:05
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding to the first day without rights (ex-date) to acquire newly issued shares of AB Klaipedos nafta

10-04-2020 held Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) agreed on increase of authorized capital with additional contribution issuing 138 236 units registered ordinary shares with each nominal value of 0,29 Eur. By the decision of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders increasing authorized capital of the Company new registered ordinary shares issue price is determined according to average weighted shares market price of the Company during 6 months concerning the period from 1 October 2019 to 1 March 2020 and it is equal to 0,38 EUR for 0,29 EUR nominal value share.

24 April 2020 is the first day without rights (ex-date), from which with the securities market billing cycle T+2 acquired shares of the Company do not entitle to acquire newly issued shares of the Company.

About the right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of the Company the separate notification will be announced.



Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594

