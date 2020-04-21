Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Announces Validation and Integration of CathCheck Feature into the CompuFlo(R) Epidural System

CathCheck™ verifies catheter placement within seconds saving institutions time and money while improving patient experience

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has validated and integrated the new CathCheck™ feature into the CompuFlo® Epidural System. Using CathCheck™, physicians and nurses can monitor the placement of a catheter to determine the presence or absence of a pulsatile waveform (heartbeat) providing new information that can be used to determine if the catheter is in place or has become dislodged from the epidural space. This can be performed within seconds by measuring the pulsatile waveform within the epidural space. This capability saves time and money and provides better patient care.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, "CathCheck™ marks a technological leap forward in both the capabilities and intellectual property surrounding the CompuFlo® Epidural System-adding another 20 years to our patent protection. This capability makes CompuFlo® the first and only known instrument that can confirm the placement of a catheter within seconds, versus 20-40 minutes using conventional methods. Traditionally, the only way to verify placement was through a bolus injection of medication, and waiting an extended period to subjectively measure patient response. With this new feature, physicians and nurses can verify in near real-time that the catheter is placed correctly, and can re-check the catheter every time the patient is moved and throughout the day to ensure that the catheter has not been dislodged."

"The confidence gained with CathCheck™ and its ability to check catheter placement should cross over to the epidural procedure itself, where physicians and anesthesiologists can use the CompuFlo to further verify needle placement in the epidural space and provide supporting documentation throughout and after the procedure."

"From the standpoint of the hospital, we discovered during clinical evaluations that checking catheters throughout the day not only takes a lot of time but is costly to the institution. Epidural catheters dislodge an estimated 3-4 times a day. The average hospital has anywhere from 6-10 patients per day and larger hospitals have as many as 20-30 patients each day, or more, with catheters post birth. Given these numbers, we believe the CathCheck™ feature will help to significantly reduce time and cost for the institution. More importantly, we believe CathCheck™ will help improve the overall patient experience, by ensuring the patient gets the necessary medication without delay."

Utilizing a high-resolution in-line pressure sensor in combination with the unique data processing within the CompuFlo System, CathCheck™ is capable of detecting both the in-situ pressure as well as the presence of a pulsatile pressure waveform. The pulsatile waveform is representative of the detection of pressures that are produced by the cardio-vascular system either directly or indirectly. This in turn can be used to aid in the identification of a needle or a catheter within an anatomic structure such as the epidural space. This same system can be used to aid in the determination of the patency of a catheter and to assist in determining if a catheter has been displaced during a procedure.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

