Flashtalking Announces DoubleVerify and Moat Integrations and Introduces Verification Trafficking Automation to the Industry

New partner integrations and capabilities bring unprecedented efficiencies, with the removal of manual tag wrapping, greatly speeding workflows

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad management, data-driven creative, and unified insights, today announced the debut of Verification Trafficking Automation to its platform. As part of Flashtalking's partnership program announced in 2019, the industry's largest verification players, including DoubleVerify, Moat, Protected Media and Cheq have integrated with Flashtalking to introduce new levels of automation and efficiency. The integrations will enhance agency workflows by significantly reducing manual verification tasks that can introduce human error and delays, and often slow down campaign activations. Flashtalking is the first primary ad server to offer automated ad fraud solutions of this caliber within its campaign management workflow.

For agencies, the tag wrapping process has long been a frustrating step in the ad trafficking process, as it requires manual work and additional time and effort. Flashtalking, in collaboration with these leading verification partners, eliminates this separate cumbersome step and automatically generates wrapped tags ready for trafficking. It is no longer necessary to manually send tags to verification partners for wrapping, which frees up agency teams to focus on other vital tasks. Similar integrations between Flashtalking and leading DSPs to be announced shortly will further streamline agency workflows and automate additional manual aspects of ad trafficking.

"We are committed to enabling an open ecosystem that allows clients to integrate independent partners as they choose," said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. "The integrations with DoubleVerify, Moat and others are highly valued by our clients and agency partners, and highlight our growing strategic partnership program. Every partner we integrate further contributes to superior operational efficiency and superior client data."

"Driving efficiency for our advertiser customers is paramount," said Steven Woolway, EVP, Business Development for DoubleVerify. "Strategic product collaborations of this kind, with industry leaders like Flashtalking, enable us to reduce our clients' workload through the automation of DoubleVerify services."

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and algorithmic multi-touch attribution. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Born in the UK, headquartered in New York, established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Hamburg, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam, and Sydney. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV's mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world's largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV's technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About Protected Media

Protected Media's fraud detection and filtration platform employs cyber-security methodologies to identify, expose and eliminate media fraud in real-time. Protected Media's solutions enable buyers and sellers of digital advertising to ensure that ads are properly located, visible, and seen by real people. Protected Media's technology provides in-depth information at the impression level to detect problematic traffic so adtech companies can work side by side with publishers to identify and eliminate suspicious activity to dramatically increase overall ad quality. For more information visit www.protected.media

