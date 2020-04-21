Polygon AB (publ) has Today Published its Annual Report for 2019

Polygon AB (publ) has today published its Annual Report 2019 including a Sustainability report.

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual report is available at www.polygongroup.com. The annual report is signed by the board of directors at 16 April 2020 and includes a comment stating that the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has been limited for the Group.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on 21th of April 2020.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact

Martin Hamner

Chief Financial Officer,

martin.hamner@polygongroup.com

+46-70-607-85-79

