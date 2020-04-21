Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2020 / 15:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2020) of GBP130.15m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2020) of GBP130.15m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - 1,726.08p 7,540,321 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - 1726.08p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1655.00p (mid-price) Discount to NAV (4.12)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 20/04/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 14.46 2 Hill & Smith Holdings 13.06 Plc Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc 11.76 Ordinary 25p 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.03 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 9.08 Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 8.26 5p 7 Electrocomponents PLC 6.06 Ordinary 10p 8 Colefax Group Plc 5.97 Ordinary 10p 9 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 2.66 1p 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 2.42 20p 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.84 12 Carr's Group Plc 1.80 Ordinary GBp2.5 13 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 1.77 14 Morgan Advanced 1.73 Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 1.56 12.5p 16 National Grid Plc 1.05 Ordinary 11.395p 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 1.04 10p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.98 Ordinary 25p 19 Menzies (John) Plc 0.80 Ordinary 25p 20 Titon Holdings Plc 0.80 Ordinary 10p 21 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 0.76 5p 22 Discretionary Unit Fund 0.64 Managers Ltd 23 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.50 Cumulative Preferred 24 Dialight Plc Ordinary 0.40 1.89p 25 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 0.36 10p 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.13 25p 27 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.08 28 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 29 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 59591 EQS News ID: 1026643 End of Announcement EQS News Service

