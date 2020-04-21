Bitcoin DeFi Ecosystem Expands as RIF Stablecoin and Leveraged Token are Launched

Money on Chain DeFi ecosystem continues to grow with a RIF-collateralized stablecoin and a RIF leveraged product.

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2020 / Money on Chain, the company that built and deployed one of the first bitcoin-collateralized DeFi protocols, announced today the extension of its technology to the RIF ecosystem by releasing the RIF on Chain DeFi platform backed by RIF tokens and deployed on the RSK network. At launch, the RIF on Chain platform will consist of three main assets that interact with each other, and which have been developed to serve different purposes depending on the users needs. These include: the RIF Dollar (RDOC), the RIFpro (RPRO), and RIFX.

RDOC is a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar and collateralized by RIF tokens that act as a hedge against volatility. Its main differentiator is the lack of requiring a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) for acquiring RDOCs, as users can buy them directly in the platform with their RIF tokens. RDOC holders have full control over their RDOCs, they can freely transfer and store them in a compatible hardware wallet. Additionally, RDOCs can be used to acquire any product within the RIF Marketplace to be launched in 2020.

RPRO is a token that mirrors the RIF token price volatility and is designed for those users who want to earn a passive income on their RIF tokens by collecting a share of the fees generated by the platform transactions. Holders can essentially stake RIF in this way and earn income while remaining a vital part of the RIF DeFi ecosystem. RPROs can also be transferred and stored in compatible hardware wallets.

RIFX is a leveraged asset for users who wish to get exposure to movements in the RIF token price. Holders of a RIFX position can potentially double their percentage gains as the price of RIF increases or their losses as price decreases. Contracts in these leveraged positions would be set to renew every 30 days in this first version of the platform.

The Money On Chain (MOC) DeFi protocol expects to increase the usage of its technology by adding large community tokens such as the RIF token, which continues to experience a steady growth in user numbers as new initiatives are launched across strategic markets, such as Asia and Latin America.

Money on Chain CEO Max Carjuza commented on the announcement:

"When we designed the Money On Chain protocol we did it thinking that the financial model could also be used with other collateral assets. We believe that RIF offers many new infrastructure services through the RSK network, and this will accelerate the adoption of DeFi for Bitcoin. We are very excited to be able to collaborate with this amazing project."

IOV Labs CEO Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar added:

"It's thrilling to experience how quickly the DeFi ecosystem has been growing, launching more products and achieving broader adoption. We are excited that top DeFi technologies such as Money on Chain are choosing the RIF token and the RBTC blockchain to evolve and position their products in this high growth competitive environment."

About Money on Chain

Money On Chain protocol enables the creation of new Stablecoins Tokens, allowing transactions of innovative financial systems to be free from the volatility of the current cryptocurrencies markets enabling a world where transactions are instant, cost-efficient and free from the volatility of the current cryptocurrencies markets. Furthermore, enables international trade to be frictionless so individuals and companies can use the Bitcoin blockchain without facing volatility risks. Money on Chain hence takes the best of both worlds, decentralization, security, immutability of Bitcoin and the stability of traditional fiat to create such a solution.

About IOV Labs

IOV Labs is focused on developing the platforms needed for a new blockchain-based financial system that will enable worldwide financial inclusion and bridge the gap between these nascent technologies and mass adoption.

The organization currently develops the RSK Smart Contract Network, RIF, and Taringa! platforms. RSK Network is one of the more secure smart contract platforms in the world, as it relies on Bitcoin's hash power through merge-mining. RIF is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment to enable mass adoption of Bitcoin and RSK.

